Budget 2019: All you need to know

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Narendra Modi-led government will present its final Union Budget in Lok Sabha on Friday. Putting to rest all speculations that the government could present a full-fledged budget, the Union Finance Ministry earlier clarified that it will present an ‘Interim Budget 2019-20’. In the absence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Budget.

What is an interim budget?

Interim budget or vote on account is tabled when the government is unable to present a full fledged budget as it nears the end of its term. During the vote of account, the government seeks the approval of Parliament for meeting expenditure for the first four months of the fiscal year— for paying salaries, ongoing programmes in various sectors etc – with no changes in the taxation structure, until a new government takes over and presents a full Budget that is revised for the full fiscal.

When is interim Budget 2019?

The interim Budget 2019 will be presented by Piyush Goyal on February 1, 2019 at 11 am during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. An interim budget, while treated formally, is usually passed by the Lok Sabha without discussion.

How is it different from a regular Budget?

While a regular budget seeks approval of the parliament for an entire fiscal year, an interim Budget seeks approval for the first four months only till a new government takes over. Click here to know more about the differences between the two budgets.

What to expect?

Individual taxpayers across the country are expecting the government to provide some tax reforms which will boost their purchasing power and stress less about the taxes.

According to Poorva Prakash, senior director, Deloitte India, the government, in order to make the interim Budget popular, may continue with the rebates introduced last year such as standard deduction of Rs 40,000, rebates on medical expenditure, and interest earned on savings income.

The government, according to her, could also look at areas like National Pension System (NPS) as well as provide relief to senior citizens. It may also focus on providing incentives for digital payments in order to boost electronic payment across the country.

Education sector: Allotment to the education has decreased over the years, say experts. The sector is receiving single-digit per cent of GDP. While academicians, industry and students alike demand more funds, indianexpress.com asks different stakeholders their expectations from the upcoming budget and areas of investment. Read more here.

India Inc: While individual taxpayers are expecting the government to provide some tax reforms which will boost their purchasing power and stress less about the taxes, the startup industry is expecting easy funding opportunities in India. Here’s what else India Inc expects from Modi govt.