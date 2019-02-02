Budget 2019: Centre tightens UT purse strings

URBAN DEVELOPMENT in the city will be hit with the Union government imposing a cut of 44 per cent under this head in the interim budget for the year 2019-20, as announced by the Centre on Friday.

Advertising

The Chandigarh Administration received a total outlay of Rs 4,753.12 crore against the demand for Rs 5218.03 crore for the year 2019-20. There is an increase of only 5.31 per cent in this year’s budget as compared to the previous year’s budget of Rs 4,511.91 crore, which was revised to Rs 4,536.57 crore.

Out of the total budget for 2019-20, UT received Rs 4,351.49 crore under the revenue head while it got Rs 401.63 crore under the Capital head, Revenue head means expenditure on salaries and committed liabilities while capital head means the sum spent on development works. UT had sought Rs 575.50 crore under this head but received only Rs 401.63 crore.

UT was allocated Rs 207.29 crore in the revised estimates for 2018-19 for urban development, but this time, the administration has received only Rs 117.04 crore, which means a reduction of Rs 90 crore. In 2017-18, Chandigarh had received a whopping Rs 544.48 crore under this head. Urban development includes everything — from provision for land acquisition and survey, construction / infrastructure development, roads, storm water drainage, electrification, IT park, machinery and equipment, research works, dams et al. A cut in this budget will adversely affect development work in the city.

Advertising

Health services

The UT budget for health was also slashed by 6.9 per cent from Rs 80.93 crore last year to Rs 75.31 crore this time. Health services include upgradation of the 50-bed community health centre to 250-bed hospital, strengthening of the 50-bed polyclinic, mental health institute, Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities and others. All projects, as it is, were specified in the previous year’s budget as well.

Education

For education, Chandigarh received a budget of Rs 67.56 crore which is slightly more than Rs 63.38 crore it received in 2018-19. It includes provision for modernisation and purchase of equipment, development of infrastructure for NCC, providing amenities, services, graduate courses and modernisation and construction of new polytechnics, government polytechnic for women and industrial training institute.

Police

For police housing and allied works, UT received a budget of Rs 26 crore. It includes provision for police housing and allied works such as development of infrastructure, building, and renovation of existing residential houses.

Road and transport

Under road and transport, Chandigarh received a budget of Rs 23.71 crore against Rs 30.42 crore last year. These funds will be used for the purchase of new buses, replacement of condemned buses, computerisation of CTU, purchase of video coach buses for intercity transport.

Power and renewable energy

Under power and renewable energy, Rs 41.28 crore was received under the capital head and Rs 838.03 under the revenue head. This includes provision for transmission and distribution of power, new and renewable sources of energy, promotion of model solar city programme and construction work of power department.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

Chandigarh civic body will receive a grant-in-aid of Rs 375 crore from the UT Administration, as earmarked by the Centre for 2019-20. MC had sought around Rs 500 crore. The Union government has on several occasions told the civic body to generate its own funds. The committed liabilities of the civic body are Rs 492 crore. MC will have to heavily rely on its own revenue generation. Committed liabilities include salaries, pensions, daily wages, outsourcing, petrol payments, electricity and water bills.

Welfare for women and children

UT received a budget of Rs 1.43 crore under capital head and Rs 24.20 crore under revenue head for the welfare of women and children. This includes provision for renovation or addition or construction of government buildings for old and destitute, protection centre for runaway couples, creches for children of working mothers, and construction of children home.

Welfare for differently abled and aged

For the welfare of differently abled and aged, the outlay for the city has fallen from Rs 9.12 crore last year to only Rs 59 lakh this year. It includes implementation of Disability Act, Rehabilitation of Disabled and Persons.

Art, Culture Museum

Under this head, UT received Rs 71 lakh under capital head against Rs 19 lakh last year. This includes provision for construction and renovation of government college of art, administrative block, international hostel, Sector 15 and others.

Forest, wildlife, ecology and environment

Under this head, UT received Rs 2.35 crore under capital head against Rs 2.95 crore last year. This includes provision for ecology, environment, forest conservation and development, plantation scheme, botanical garden etc. They received Rs 25.98 crore under the revenue head.

Reactions

MP Kirron Kher termed it a “budget for the people, of the people, from a government elected by the people”. “This will go down as one of the best budgets in the history of independent India. All thanks to the vision of our Joshful Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. For Chandigarh, the total budget allocated is Rs 4291.70 crore which is an increase of about 5% from the previous budget,” she said.

However, reacting to the budget, former union minister Pawan Bansal said it is a jolt to Chandigarh and development will be hit drastically.

“It exposes the Modi government’s anti-Chandigarh intent. The reduction of the capital budget from Rs 505 crore last year to Rs 401 crore this year will handicap all projects in the city because of fund crunch,” he stated.

Slamming the budget, Bansal added, “The government has been saying that the health sector is its primary concern but its budget has been reduced from Rs 80 crore to Rs 75 crore. Similarly, transport and roads budget too has been reduced to 23 crore from 30. From where will the UT buy additional buses? Apart from this, government employees of the city are also getting upset as for their residential projects budget has been reduced to Rs 23 crore from Rs 30 crore last year. The budget for urban development has also come down to Rs 117 crore from Rs 207 crore last year, which is around 44 per cent less. Same is the case with the funds for welfare of differently abled and aged people as their budget has been reduced to Rs 69 lakh from Rs 9 crore.”

PGIMER

Advertising

PGIMER received a budget of Rs 1,500 crore against its demand for Rs 1,900 crore. The grant-in-aid for salaries was pegged at Rs 1,045 crore. PGIMER has been waiting for an infusion of funds to carry out its ambitious project of Sarangpur. PGIMER budget is not part of the UT budget.