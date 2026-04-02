Markets open in red: Sensex falls nearly 1,400 points, Nifty drops 2% as Trump dashes hopes of Iran war de-escalation

The stock markets in India opened 1.8% lower on Monday as US President steered clear of mentioning any deadline for the Iran war to end.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The BSE Sensex nosedived nearly 1,400 points (1.99%) to 71,766 while in the Nifty 50 plummeted 453 points (2%) to 22,226 in early trade.

According to Reuters, all the 16 major sectors declined with heavyweight financial institutions and banks losing 1.6% each.

The broader small-caps fell 1.5% ⁠and mid-caps tanked by 1.2%, ⁠respectively.

Also read | Rupee jumps to 93.53 vs dollar after RBI steps to curb forex bets

Other Asian markets dropped 2% after Trump said ⁠US’s “core strategic ‌objectives” in ​the Iran war were nearing ‌the finish line. While many had expected Trump to lay out a timeline for ending the war, he did not; his speech offered a window into the complexity of the conflict the US has found itself in after more than a month of fighting.