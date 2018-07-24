BS-VI non-compliant vehicles: Sale should be stopped by Apr 2020, govt tells Supreme Court

The affidavit said that the emission benefits would be much lower when BS-VI fuel is used in a BS-IV or other vehicles. The affidavit said that the emission benefits would be much lower when BS-VI fuel is used in a BS-IV or other vehicles.

The sale of BS-VI non-compliant vehicles should be brought down gradually and stopped by April 1, 2020, when the BS-VI fuel will be available across the country, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) told the Supreme Court Monday.

In an affidavit filed before a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta, the Ministry agreed with the recommendation of the court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) that sale of non BS-VI vehicles should be stopped to deal with rising pollution.

The affidavit said that the emission benefits would be much lower when BS-VI fuel is used in a BS-IV or other vehicles.

“Since the hardware of the engine remains the same and the fuel is changed to BS-VI from BS-IV, only marginal reductions in particulate matter emission and insignificant difference in NOx (nitrogen oxide) emissions are expected in BS-IV heavy duty diesel engines and diesel passenger cars,” it sought to stress.

It added that “if manufacture of BS-IV vehicles is allowed till March 31, 2020, their sale will adversely affect the benefits of introduction of Bs-VI fuel”.

The Ministry however rejected suggestions to have a differential pricing of diesel for private and commercial vehicles to disincentivise the use of the polluting fuel. It said that “increasing diesel price to disincentivise passenger cars has adverse implications and is not advisable”. The document pointed out that it will be difficult and impractical to implement differential pricing for the same product from the same outlet.

The court asked senior counsel Gopal Subramanium, representing Society for Indian Automobile Manufactures (SIAM) to respond to it.

Advocate Aparajita Singh, who is the amicus curiae, welcomed the MoPNG’s stand.

The ministry said the Public Sector Oil Marketing companies (OMC) are investing approximately Rs 28,000 crore for upgradation of its refineries to enable supply of BS-VI.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App