Broad-based revival on, Budget to push infra spending: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said clear signs of broad-based revival of the economy was visible and reiterated that the upcoming budget would accelerate public investments in infrastructure.

“Even as we are going towards the making of the next budget after an extraordinary year with challenges… I would like to assure that public expenditure will continue and with better pace.. Capital expenditure from the public sector undertakings particularly for infrastructure will be (accelerated)” Sitharaman said addressing a virtual session by Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Efforts to disinvest some of the big central public sector enterprises are on track, she said, adding India’s strong macro-economic fundamentals are attracting record FDI even during the pandemic. —FE

