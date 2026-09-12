Need ‘orderly & inclusive’ energy transition, fossil fuels will continue playing key role: BRICS declaration

The declaration came as leaders of the 11 BRICS countries gathered in India for the 18th BRICS summit, with the grouping seeking to strengthen cooperation and boost growth prospects across the Global South. (Image: @MEAIndia/X)

Acknowledging that fossil fuels will continue to play an important role in the world’s energy mix, particularly in emerging markets and developing economies, BRICS countries have called for “just, orderly, equitable and inclusive” energy transitions while stressing the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with global climate goals.

In its declaration, issued on Saturday in New Delhi, the countries also stressed the principle of “technological neutrality” and “common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities” in pursuing energy transitions, while recognising that countries’ pathways would need to take into account their respective national circumstances, needs and priorities.

The declaration came as leaders of the 11 BRICS countries gathered in India for the 18th BRICS summit, with the grouping seeking to strengthen cooperation and boost growth prospects across the Global South.