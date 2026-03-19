Iran-Israel war: Brent tops $114 as Strait of Hormuz remains closed; Petrol, diesel prices in India hold stable

Oil prices rose sharply following Iran’s attack on several Middle East energy facilities after Israel hit its South Pars gas ​field, further escalating tensions in the US-Israeli war. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the strikes on the oil and gas fields and storage facilities have further escalated the war and led to massive price surges. However, so far, prices of fuel in India are holding steady.

In the global market, Brent crude futures surged past $114.15 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude was trading above $97.13.

The escalation of tensions in the region has disrupted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, pressing India to assess fuel-supply requests from the neighbouring countries and prioritise domestic requirements. “India’s external balances are highly levered to energy ​imports and remittances from the Middle East,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.