Iran-Israel war: Brent tops $114 as Strait of Hormuz remains closed; Petrol, diesel prices in India hold stable

The escalation of tensions in the region has disrupted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, pressing India to assess fuel-supply requests from the neighbouring countries and prioritise domestic requirements.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readMar 19, 2026 03:12 PM IST
Shipping Corporation of India’s (SCI) LPG tanker Shivalik arrived at the Mundra port. (Express Photo)Shipping Corporation of India’s (SCI) LPG tanker Shivalik arrived at the Mundra port. (Express Photo)
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Oil prices rose sharply following Iran’s attack on several Middle East energy facilities after Israel hit its South Pars gas ​field, further escalating tensions in the US-Israeli war. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the strikes on the oil and gas fields and storage facilities have further escalated the war and led to massive price surges. However, so far, prices of fuel in India are holding steady.

In the global market, Brent crude futures surged past $114.15 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude was trading above $97.13.

The escalation of tensions in the region has disrupted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, pressing India to assess fuel-supply requests from the neighbouring countries and prioritise domestic requirements. “India’s external balances are highly levered to energy ​imports and remittances from the Middle East,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

Crude oil prices have remained above or around the $100 per barrel mark over the last few days as supply has been disrupted due to the conflict in West Asia. Concerns have also increased over the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran continues to control the passage. The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial shipping route that carries nearly 20 per cent or one-fifth of the world’s ‌oil ⁠and liquefied natural gas trade.

Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial city hit by Iran

Iran, on Thursday (Mar 18), fired ballistic missiles targeting Ras Laffan Industrial City, the heart of Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and one of the world’s most important energy export hubs.

The energy giant QatarEnergy said that multiple projectiles hit the facility, which led to fires and caused “extensive damage” to critical processing units.

Qatar’s government condemned the attack as a dangerous escalation and violation of sovereignty, closed parts of its airspace, and responded diplomatically by expelling Iranian military and security attaches. The strike came after Iran’s South Pars gas fields were hit by Israeli forces in aerial attacks.

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Petrol and diesel prices in India

Petrol price in India, as of Thursday, stands at Rs 103.54 per litre, whereas diesel is at Rs 90.03 per litre.
The highest petrol price was recorded in Thiruvananthapuram at Rs 107.30, whereas the lowest was in Chandigarh at Rs 94.30.

 
Fuel Prices · Today's Rates
Petrol & Diesel Across India
Metro cities & state capitals · Today's rates, per litre (₹)
Costliest Petrol
Hyderabad
₹107.50 / L
Cheapest Petrol
Chandigarh
₹94.30 / L
Only City Up
Chennai
P +₹0.43 · D +₹0.42
Steepest Cut
Gurgaon
P −₹0.49 · D −₹0.47
Petrol · price per litre (₹) · highest → lowest
#
City
 
Change
₹ / L
1
Hyderabad
Telangana
 
₹107.50
2
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
 
▼ 0.18
₹107.30
3
Patna
Bihar
 
₹105.54
4
Kolkata
West Bengal
 
₹105.45
5
Jaipur
Rajasthan
 
▼ 0.10
₹105.11
6
Mumbai
Maharashtra
 
₹103.54
7
Bangalore
Karnataka
 
₹102.96
8
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
 
▲ 0.43
₹101.23
9
Bhubaneswar
Odisha
 
▼ 0.16
₹101.03
10
Gurgaon
Haryana
 
▼ 0.49
₹95.36
11
New Delhi
Delhi
 
₹94.77
12
Noida
Uttar Pradesh
 
₹94.74
13
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
 
▼ 0.15
₹94.69
14
Chandigarh
Punjab / Haryana
 
₹94.30
Diesel · price per litre (₹) · highest → lowest
#
City
 
Change
₹ / L
1
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
 
▼ 0.30
₹96.18
2
Hyderabad
Telangana
 
₹95.70
3
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
 
▲ 0.42
₹92.81
4
Bhubaneswar
Odisha
 
▼ 0.16
₹92.60
5
Kolkata
West Bengal
 
₹92.02
6
Patna
Bihar
 
₹91.78
7
Bangalore
Karnataka
 
₹90.99
8
Jaipur
Rajasthan
 
▼ 0.09
₹90.56
9
Mumbai
Maharashtra
 
₹90.03
10
Gurgaon
Haryana
 
▼ 0.47
₹87.83
11
Noida
Uttar Pradesh
 
₹87.81
12
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
 
▼ 0.17
₹87.81
13
New Delhi
Delhi
 
₹87.67
14
Chandigarh
Punjab / Haryana
 
₹82.45
Prices as of today · Vary by city due to local taxes & VAT · All prices per litre (₹)
Express InfoGenIE
 

LPG and CNG prices in India

The Domestic LPG (14.2 kg) price in India stands at Rs 912.50, which saw a surge from Rs 852.50 last month.
The highest price was recorded at Rs 1,002.50 — Patna (Domestic (14.2 kg)), and the lowest was in Noida at ₹910.50.

Crude oil carrier Jag Laadki reached Mundra Port in Gujarat on Wednesday. This followed the successful docking of the LPG carriers Shivalik on March 16 and Nanda Devi on March 17.

The ship experienced a scare while loading its cargo at Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 14, when Iran allegedly attacked the oil terminal. Fortunately, there were no reports of damage to the vessel or injuries to the crew during the incident.

 
Fuel Prices · Today's Rates
LPG & CNG Across India
Metro cities & state capitals · Today's rates
🔥 LPG HIKE IN EFFECT — ALL CITIES
Domestic +₹60  |  Commercial +₹144
Costliest Domestic LPG
Patna
₹1,002.50 (14.2 kg)
Cheapest Domestic LPG
Noida
₹910.50 (14.2 kg)
Cheapest CNG
Delhi / NCR
₹77.09 / kg
Costliest CNG
Hyderabad
₹96.00 / kg
LPG cylinder (₹) · Domestic 14.2 kg & Commercial 19 kg · Highest → Lowest
↑ Uniform hike: Domestic +₹60 · Commercial +₹144 across all cities
#
City
 
Domestic
Commercial
1
Patna
Bihar
 
₹1,002.50
₹2,133.50
2
Hyderabad
Telangana
 
₹965.00
₹2,105.50
3
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
 
₹950.50
₹2,007.00
4
Kolkata
West Bengal
 
₹939.00
₹1,988.50
5
Bhubaneswar
Odisha
 
₹939.00
₹2,029.00
6
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
 
₹928.50
₹2,043.50
7
Chandigarh
Punjab / Haryana
 
₹922.50
₹1,904.50
8
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
 
₹922.00
₹1,912.00
9
Gurgaon
Haryana
 
₹921.50
₹1,901.50
10
Jaipur
Rajasthan
 
₹916.50
₹1,913.00
11
Bangalore
Karnataka
 
₹915.50
₹1,958.00
12
New Delhi
Delhi
 
₹913.00
₹1,884.50
13
Mumbai
Maharashtra
 
₹912.50
₹1,836.00
14
Noida
Uttar Pradesh
 
₹910.50
₹1,884.50
CNG price / kg (₹) · No change today · Highest → Lowest
#
City
 
Change
₹ / kg
1
Hyderabad
Telangana
 
₹96.00
2
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
 
₹91.50
3
Bangalore
Karnataka
 
₹90.10
4
Dewas
Madhya Pradesh
 
₹92.99
5
Firozabad
Uttar Pradesh
 
₹93.91
6
Mathura
Uttar Pradesh
 
₹93.85
7
Bharatpur
Rajasthan
 
₹92.50
8
Sonipat
Haryana
 
₹86.65
9
Meerut
Uttar Pradesh
 
₹86.05
10
Rewari
Haryana
 
₹82.70
11
New Delhi / NCR
Delhi
 
₹77.09
12
Mumbai
Maharashtra
 
₹77.00
LPG prices per latest revision · CNG as of today · Domestic = 14.2 kg · Commercial = 19 kg · CNG = per kg · All prices in ₹
Express InfoGenIE
 

 

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