Iran-Israel war: Brent tops $114 as Strait of Hormuz remains closed; Petrol, diesel prices in India hold stable

Oil prices rose sharply following Iran’s attack on several Middle East energy facilities after Israel hit its South Pars gas field, further escalating tensions in the US-Israeli war. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the strikes on the oil and gas fields and storage facilities have further escalated the war and led to massive price surges. However, so far, prices of fuel in India are holding steady.
In the global market, Brent crude futures surged past $114.15 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude was trading above $97.13.
The escalation of tensions in the region has disrupted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, pressing India to assess fuel-supply requests from the neighbouring countries and prioritise domestic requirements. “India’s external balances are highly levered to energy imports and remittances from the Middle East,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.
Crude oil prices have remained above or around the $100 per barrel mark over the last few days as supply has been disrupted due to the conflict in West Asia. Concerns have also increased over the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran continues to control the passage. The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial shipping route that carries nearly 20 per cent or one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas trade.
Iran, on Thursday (Mar 18), fired ballistic missiles targeting Ras Laffan Industrial City, the heart of Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and one of the world’s most important energy export hubs.
The energy giant QatarEnergy said that multiple projectiles hit the facility, which led to fires and caused “extensive damage” to critical processing units.
Qatar’s government condemned the attack as a dangerous escalation and violation of sovereignty, closed parts of its airspace, and responded diplomatically by expelling Iranian military and security attaches. The strike came after Iran’s South Pars gas fields were hit by Israeli forces in aerial attacks.
Petrol price in India, as of Thursday, stands at Rs 103.54 per litre, whereas diesel is at Rs 90.03 per litre.
The highest petrol price was recorded in Thiruvananthapuram at Rs 107.30, whereas the lowest was in Chandigarh at Rs 94.30.
The Domestic LPG (14.2 kg) price in India stands at Rs 912.50, which saw a surge from Rs 852.50 last month.
The highest price was recorded at Rs 1,002.50 — Patna (Domestic (14.2 kg)), and the lowest was in Noida at ₹910.50.
Crude oil carrier Jag Laadki reached Mundra Port in Gujarat on Wednesday. This followed the successful docking of the LPG carriers Shivalik on March 16 and Nanda Devi on March 17.
The ship experienced a scare while loading its cargo at Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 14, when Iran allegedly attacked the oil terminal. Fortunately, there were no reports of damage to the vessel or injuries to the crew during the incident.