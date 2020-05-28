Brazil puts onus on India to ‘balance’ world sugar market

Brazil’s mills in 2019-20 – the season there is from end-April till November, as against mid-October to May for India – crushed 642.7 mt of sugarcane. (Representational Photo) Brazil’s mills in 2019-20 – the season there is from end-April till November, as against mid-October to May for India – crushed 642.7 mt of sugarcane. (Representational Photo)

India should implement a more “ambitious” biofuel programme that will help its sugar mills to increase production of ethanol and “balance the world sugar market”, according to Eduardo Leão de Sousa, executive director of Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association or UNICA.

The average ethanol blending in gasoline (petrol) sold in India is now only around 6 per cent and expected to reach 10 per cent by 2022. “That would reduce your sugar production by 4 million tonnes (mt), which is also the surplus in the global market today. Last year, by producing more ethanol, we took away 10 mt of sugar from the world market, but for which it would have collapsed,” Sousa said in an interview to The Indian Express.

Brazil’s mills in 2019-20 – the season there is from end-April till November, as against mid-October to May for India – crushed 642.7 mt of sugarcane. Only 35 per cent of the cane juice from crushing was boiled and crystallised to produce 29.6 mt of sugar. The balance 65 per cent was fermented and distilled into ethanol, whose production amounted to 35.6 billion litres. Indian mills, by contrast, crushed 301.18 mt of cane to make 33.16 mt of sugar and just 1.886 billion litres of ethanol in 2018-19. For the current 2019-20 season, sugar and ethanol supplies are estimated at nearly 27 mt and 1.9 billion litres, respectively. In Brazil, the average ethanol blending in petrol is about 48 per cent.

“All the 40,000-odd fuel stations in Brazil sell either gasoline with 27 per cent ethanol blend (E27) or pure ethanol (E100). Most of our cars are flex-fuel vehicles running both on E27 and E100 (the tax on the gasoline component makes the latter cheaper at times). Even in diesel, we have 12 per cent ethanol blending,” explained Sousa.

