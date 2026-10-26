Russian crude purchases may fall in November as West Asian oil’s viability improves: BPCL

The country’s second-largest public sector refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) expects crude oil purchases from Russia to fall in November due to Russian crude’s poor commercial viability — specifically elevated freight costs and high supplier premiums — compared to West Asian oil, whose availability and commercial viability have been improving in recent months, according to the company’s director (finance) Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta.

“Our spot crude share remained at around 67% in Q2 (July-September) while Russian grades accounted for approximately 37% of our total crude procurement, both broadly in line with the previous quarter. As flows from the Middle East improved, we progressively restored sourcing from the region while retaining the flexibility and diversification we had built during Q1,” Gupta said in an investor call that followed BPCL’s September quarter earnings.

Gupta added that Russian oil volumes came down slightly in October from July-September levels, but will be down significantly in November due to commercial viability issues as the refiner is not getting “good offers” for Russian crude. “November Russian volumes have come down compared to PG (Persian Gulf) grades. PG grades are actually more commercially viable compared to Russian grades and that is the reason November Russian (oil purchases) will be lesser,” he said, but didn’t elaborate on volumes.

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Premiums for Russian ‌crude were at $12-13 per barrel in October, but have now narrowed to about $1-$2 a barrel for December cargoes, Gupta said, which means that economics for Russian oil could improve for December deliveries from the perspective of Indian refiners. For the better part of over four years, Russian oil has been available at a discount to Indian refiners, but amid global supply tightness and surging freight costs due to geopolitical crises, Russian oil has commanded a premium in recent months.

In July-September, Saudi Arabia accounted for a 19% share in BPCL’s crude oil imports, while the UAE’s share was about 17%, Gupta said, underscoring the recovery in Persian Gulf oil volumes. He, however, noted that cargoes from Iraq and Kuwait were not yet arriving in large quantities. BPCL expects West Asian oil volumes to improve further in the coming months.

India’s oil imports from West Asia saw a notable jump in September with Gulf suppliers effectively using ship-to-ship (STS) cargo transfers to move their crude through the fraught waters of the Strait of Hormuz, in addition to using available pipeline systems that bypass the waterway, as per provisional tanker data. Oil imports from India’s largest supplier Russia, however, declined for the second straight month due to stronger competition from Chinese refiners and freight cost pressures, according to industry insiders and analysts.

In February, before the West Asia war started, India’s oil imports from five West Asian suppliers that used the Strait of Hormuz for oil exports stood at around 3 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from commodity market analytics firm Kpler. These countries are Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar. Their combined September volumes were 33% lower at 2 million bpd. Their cumulative share in India’s oil imports was 36.7% in September, up from 26% in August, but still substantially lower than February’s 56.3%.

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Iraq, Kuwait, and Qatar are the most dependent on the Strait of Hormuz for exporting their oil. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have pipeline systems that bypass the chokepoint, although a bulk of their oil also traditionally transited the strait. The jump in export volumes from inside the Strait of Hormuz is largely due to STS activity, according to trade sources.

Unlike regular operations, in which oil is loaded onto tankers that sail directly to the destination port, STS transfers involve a shuttle tanker that carries the oil for some distance, after which the cargo is transferred to another ship. In STS operations in the Strait of Hormuz, the supplier usually takes on the responsibility — and the risk — of sending the oil through the strait, after which a tanker waiting in safer waters outside the strait takes the oil and sails to the destination port.

This has effectively transferred the risk largely to the suppliers from the buyers, who were earlier required to charter ships and send them into the Persian Gulf for lifting oil. So far, Iran hasn’t been able to effectively disrupt this STS arrangement, which is evidently getting protection from the American navy.

As for Russian crude, Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure is a key reason for the pressure on Moscow’s oil exports. Attacks on export infrastructure in the Black Sea have become a tangible threat to navigation of energy tankers in the region. Freight economics are also incentivising avoiding the Black Sea routes, which account for a notable share of India’s Russian oil imports, analysts said.

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Competition for Russian oil from China has picked up due to a various factors, which include lower Russian oil exports as Moscow has been trying to maximise domestic refinery production to meet its own fuel demand amid Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure, and the fall in Iranian oil volumes available to Chinese refiners amid the Strait of Hormuz crisis. This increased competition has pushed up prices for Russian crude.

India’s crude import strategy has shifted sharply since March 2026 as Strait of Hormuz disruptions tightened West Asian oil flows and increased freight risks. Russian crude remains the backbone of India’s import slate, while refiners have diversified aggressively towards African, North American, and South American barrels to offset the drop in supplies from the Gulf. About 40% of India’s crude imports usually came through the Strait of Hormuz, and a large part of that supply was effectively offline for the better part of the past eight months.