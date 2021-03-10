scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Latest news

Bordering nation FDIs: Final call with ministries

An inter-ministerial committee formed to scrutinise these proposals does not decide on approvals to these FDI proposals, for which government approval was made mandatory in April 2020.

Written by Prabha Raghavan | New Delhi |
March 10, 2021 3:06:25 am
The restrictions on investments from land-bordering countries were notified by DPIIT on April 18.

Ministries are to take the final call on whether to approve pending foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals from land bordering countries like China, clarified Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra on Tuesday.

An inter-ministerial committee formed to scrutinise these proposals does not decide on approvals to these FDI proposals, for which government approval was made mandatory in April 2020. The committee’s role was to “monitor” these proposals, the issues associated with them and the progress on their approvals, according to Mohapatra.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“There are some proposals getting approved…,” said Mohapatra during a media briefing on India’s investment promotion reforms and ease of doing business. “Ultimately, the approval route belongs to the ministries concerned,” he said. “Because there was a pandemic going on, there was a possibility of distressed companies being acquired at unrealistically low costs,” said Mohapatra.

The restrictions on investments from land-bordering countries were notified by DPIIT on April 18.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement