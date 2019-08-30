Booster for economy: FinMin may soon come out with more steps

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that the Centre could bring forward some expenditure milestones laid out in the Budget. She stressed that the momentum of infrastructure spending by the public-sector agencies would be maintained.

She said India remained the fastest growing economy.

The comments, were made during a session with the media in Guwahati after a meeting with the industry. The minister is holding a series of such meetings with the industry and taxpayers in various tier-2 cities to elicit their views on how to address the issues confronting the economy.

Sitharaman said that the Finance Ministry would soon announce more measures to boost the economy. Last week, she had announced infusion of more liquidity in the hands of non-banking financial companies along with tax sops and regulatory relaxations for auto industry. —FE