Boost to solar manufacturing: Government weighs PLI for polysilicon manufacturing

The government is preparing a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for polysilicon manufacturing as it seeks to deepen India’s solar manufacturing value chain and reduce import dependence.

Polysilicon is a key raw material used in solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and India currently relies completely on imports for it.

Speaking at the seventh Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) International Energy Conference and Exhibition, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary at Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), said the “support scheme” aims to encourage domestic polysilicon manufacturing in the country.

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In the solar manufacturing value chain, polysilicon represents the upstream segment which is processed into ingots. These ingots are sliced into wafers, which, in turn, are used to manufacture solar cells. These cells are subsequently assembled into modules, or panels.