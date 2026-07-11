Boost for labour reforms as West Bengal on board now

With the Congress-led UDF replacing the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala, the official said the change in government could open the door somewhat as the state is “not against” the implementation of the labour codes and will open up to the benefits of the codes.

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra, Aanchal Magazine
4 min readNew DelhiJul 11, 2026 07:28 AM IST
Boost for labour reforms, Boost for Bengal labour reforms, Bengal labour reforms, labour reforms in Bengal, Bengal labour codes, labour codes, Indian express news, current affairsWhile most states have finalised draft rules under the labour codes, as per the government reply in Parliament, the progress varied, depending on the government in power.
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THE BJP’s recent electoral gains has led to an upside for labour reforms. States that were holding out from implementing the long-pending labour codes are now coming on board. With a BJP government in place now, West Bengal, which lagged behind in framing the draft rules for the four labour codes, is getting ready to roll them out.

Opposition-ruled state Kerala is now the only major state that still remains out of the loop on the new labour codes and is yet to notify the rules, a senior government official said. However, Kerala is “not against” the implementation but is moving slowly in formalising the process for rollout of the four labour codes, the official added.

With the Congress-led UDF replacing the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala, the official said the change in government could open the door somewhat as the state is “not against” the implementation of the labour codes and will open up to the benefits of the codes.

“West Bengal and Kerala are yet to notify the rules for the labour codes. But West Bengal is going to implement the codes soon. Kerala is the only major state that’s left. It has said that it will assess the same but has not opposed it. That there could be challenges at the time of implementation of the new rules has been discussed with the states. The Centre has assured the states that it will resolve all queries,” the official said.

The official pointed out that Karnataka, despite being an Opposition-ruled state, has accepted the codes and prepared the draft rules.

The Centre had notified the four labour codes — Code on Wages, 2019; Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Code on Social Security, 2020; and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code, 2020 — in November 2025, close to five years after getting the law passed in Parliament. In December last year, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, in a written response, had said that states/ Union Territories are still in the process of finalising the rules, adding that 34 of the 36 states and Union Territories (UTs) had finalised the rules for the Code on Wages, Code on Social Security and Industrial Relations Code.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal had refused to comply with the labour codes, alleging that if the law was implemented, many workers would be deprived of social  security.

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Last December, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had also opposed the codes, saying they pose a threat to job security as the threshold for requiring prior government approval for layoffs had been raised from 100 to 300 workers, adding that companies would hire short-term workers to avoid giving benefits to long-term workers.  The Code on Wages seeks to redefine the break-up of wages to increase the share of the basic pay component — to enable higher provision for social security, especially in the service sector.The codes also aim to expand the social security provisions for gig workers.

While most states have  finalised draft rules under the labour codes, as per the government reply in Parliament, the progress varied, depending on the government in power. For instance, BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Assam finalised the draft rules in the first half of the year, but Opposition-ruled states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana were slower. Labour laws fall under the concurrent list of the Constitution. Hence, both the Centre and states are empowered to make rules. But in the event of a conflict between state and central laws, central legislation generally takes precedence, unless the state’s law has obtained presidential assent.  Full report on

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Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

Aanchal Magazine
Aanchal Magazine
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Aanchal Magazine is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express, serving as a leading voice on the macroeconomy and fiscal policy. With 15 years of newsroom experience, she is recognized for her ability to decode complex economic data and government policy for a wider audience. Expertise & Focus Areas: Magazine’s reporting is rooted in "fiscal arithmetic" and economic science. Her work provides critical insights into the financial health of the nation, focusing on: Macroeconomic Policy: Detailed tracking of GDP growth, inflation trends, and central bank policy actions. Fiscal Metrics: Analysis of taxation, revenue collection, and government spending. Labour & Society: Reporting on labour trends and the intersection of economic policy with employment. Her expertise lies in interpreting high-frequency economic indicators to explain the broader trajectory of the Indian economy. Personal Interests: Beyond the world of finance and statistics, Aanchal maintains a deep personal interest in the history of her homeland, Kashmir. In her spare time, she reads extensively about the region's culture and traditions and works to map the complex journeys of displacement associated with it. Find all stories by Aanchal Magazine here ... Read More

 

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