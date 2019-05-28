Bond yields fall to 14-month low on expectation of rate cut

The yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds on Monday dropped to its lowest level in nearly 14 months on expectations of an interest rate cut and announcement of another round of open market operations by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

While the 10-year bond prices moved up, the yield closed at 7.167 per cent, the lowest level since April 5, 2018 as against 7.225 per cent on Friday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Bond dealers said the sentiment for bonds are likely to be better ahead of the upcoming monetary policy committee meeting on June 6 with the subdued crude oil prices favouring another rate cut. The RBI last week announced an open market operation (OMO) to buy up to Rs 15,000 crore worth of bonds on June 13. The RBI had conducted two OMOs for a total of Rs 25,000 crore in May.

The softening of yields during the week can be attributed to moderation in crude oil prices coupled with the resounding victory of the incumbent government which improved market sentiments and raised expectations of higher foreign portfolio inflows. “Market speculation that the RBI would ease monetary policy further at its upcoming policy meet also aided in lowering yields,” said a Care Ratings report. A falling bond yield could also mean interest rates in the banking system are set to move down.

“We are thus penciling a larger rate cut (35-50 bps) by the RBI in the forthcoming policy. Interestingly, the RBI for the first time could use the rate change in non multiples of 25 bps as a first step towards providing second generation signals to market of future policy stance. However even such larger rate cuts will not help fully, but its transmission will,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, SBI. On April 4, the RBI cut its benchmark policy rate, Repo rate, by 0.25 per cent or 25 basis points to 6 per cent — the second such back-to-back cut this year, the lowest level in one year in the face of low headline inflation and moderation in economic growth, both in India and globally.

Explained Stable oil prices, OMOs, fund inflows pushing down yields There could be further softening of interest rates as a host of factors, including stable crude oil prices, open market operations by the central bank and more capital inflows are pushing down bond yields. The markets are expecting an interest rate cut in the forthcoming monetary policy review next week. The resounding mandate for the NDA government has added to the yield’s decline as the market is anticipating a host of measures to boost the economy and markets. In fact, bond yields are globally on the decline with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bill yields down to its lowest levels since November 8, 2017.

On the global front, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bill yields declined to its lowest levels since November 8, 2017. The yields on the 10 year benchmark Treasuries ended the week at 2.32 per cent, 7 bps lower than the close of week ago. The yields dragged lower owing to the fall in local stock markets driven by the deepening of the trade conflicts between US and China and political uncertainty surrounding the Brexit negotiations. Also, indications that the US central bank is unlikely to raise interest rates in the near future added to the decline of yields.

The liquidity deficit in the banking system widened further during the week ended May 24, 2019.

The estimated average liquidity deficit during the week, based on the net outstanding repo transactions (difference between the total outstanding reverse repo and outstanding repo operation including MSF (marginal standing facility) and SLF (standing liquidity facility) was at 3-week high of Rs 51,857 crore, 21 per cent higher than the average deficit in the previous week.

“The banking system liquidity pressures during the week were primarily on account of outflows towards tax payments (GST). Additionally, the high quantum of currency in circulation with the public (over Rs. 22 lakh as of May 17,2019) and the higher bank credit offtake in comparison to deposit growth continued to weigh on the liquidity situation,” Care Rating said.