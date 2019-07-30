Bond yield declines to 6.41% as FM Sitharaman reaffirms foreign bond issuance plan

The yield on benchmark bond inched lower on Monday as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaffirmed plans of issuing overseas sovereign bonds and said the economy could do better with a substantial rate cut.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell by 11 basis points (bps) to close at 6.41 per cent on Monday, putting a hold on the 18 bps climb in yields last week. Yield rose in the previous week after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das signalled that further interest rate cuts would be dependent on incoming data like inflation and growth numbers.

“Bond yields have fallen as a rate cut in the August MPC now seems very likely given the finance minister’s desire for significant rate cuts,” said fixed income strategist Rajeev Pawar.

“A slowdown in global markets and in the local front coupled has led to a need for further monetary easing with regard to rate cuts, which has been highlighted by the finance minister,” said IDFC AMC head-fixed income Suyash Choudhary.—FE