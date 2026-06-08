Bombay HC quashes Union Cabinet decisions imposing retrospective spectrum charge on Airtel, Vodafone Idea

The OTSC was a charge the government sought to collect retroactively, pegging fees for spectrum Airtel and Vodafone Idea had already held between 2008 and 2012 to the significantly higher prices that emerged from a spectrum auction held in 2012

The Bombay High Court on Monday set aside Union Cabinet decisions and multiple demand notices issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as one-time spectrum charge (OTSC) against Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, and directed that bank guarantees furnished by the two telecom operators need not be kept alive.

The OTSC was a charge the government sought to collect retroactively, pegging fees for spectrum Airtel and Vodafone Idea had already held between 2008 and 2012 to the significantly higher prices that emerged from a spectrum auction held in 2012. The operators had deposited bank guarantees as financial security against the disputed demand.

A bench of Justices Manish M Pitale and Shreeram V Shirsat ruled on a plea by the operators against the retrospective imposition of OTSC linked to 2012 auction prices for spectrum held between July 1, 2008 and December 31, 2012, above 6.2 MHz.