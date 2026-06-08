Bombay HC quashes Union Cabinet decisions imposing retrospective spectrum charge on Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Two Cabinet decisions from 2012, demand notices set aside; bank guarantees to be returned

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
3 min readMumbaiJun 8, 2026 10:02 PM IST
vodafone, airtelThe OTSC was a charge the government sought to collect retroactively, pegging fees for spectrum Airtel and Vodafone Idea had already held between 2008 and 2012 to the significantly higher prices that emerged from a spectrum auction held in 2012
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bombay High Court on Monday set aside Union Cabinet decisions and multiple demand notices issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as one-time spectrum charge (OTSC) against Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, and directed that bank guarantees furnished by the two telecom operators need not be kept alive.

The OTSC was a charge the government sought to collect retroactively, pegging fees for spectrum Airtel and Vodafone Idea had already held between 2008 and 2012 to the significantly higher prices that emerged from a spectrum auction held in 2012. The operators had deposited bank guarantees as financial security against the disputed demand.

A bench of Justices Manish M Pitale and Shreeram V Shirsat ruled on a plea by the operators against the retrospective imposition of OTSC linked to 2012 auction prices for spectrum held between July 1, 2008 and December 31, 2012, above 6.2 MHz.

Airtel, represented by senior advocates Harish Salve and Darius Khambata, and Vodafone Idea, represented by senior advocate Aspi Chinoy, argued that the Central government had no power under the Telegraph Act or license agreements to impose such charges retrospectively, and that the demand was “unsustainable.”

The court held that the Centre had failed to justify levying the OTSC retrospectively and set aside two Cabinet decisions of November 8 and December 28, 2012, along with the consequent demand notices. It also directed the return of bank guarantees and set aside all measures taken under the notices.

The court held that the Centre “obviously cannot claim statutory power under section 4 of the Telegraph Act to act as per its own whim,” regardless of the terms of the contract or license executed under that provision.

After examining the licenses, the bench found the government could not deviate from contract terms or add new financial burdens by invoking “public interest,” particularly given that the New Telecom Policy (NTP)-1999 emphasised affordable and wide access, not revenue maximisation. The court said public interest would depend on the facts and circumstances of each case.

Story continues below this ad

The bench also found that before issuing the Cabinet decisions, there had been no formal modification of license agreement terms and no novation, meaning no replacement of the original contract with a new one that could have justified the additional charge. The authorities, it observed, had “unilaterally imposed the levy and that too, without any source of power identifiable” in the contract or statutory provisions.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments