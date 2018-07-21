Bombay HC directs trial court to hear afresh I-T plea for LR

A single bench of the high court on July 5 had remanded the matter. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar) A single bench of the high court on July 5 had remanded the matter. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar)

The Bombay High Court has directed a trial court in Mumbai to hear afresh a plea of the income tax (I-T) department seeking to issue a letter of request (LR) to the Government of Bailiwick of Guernsey to investigate $3 million (Rs 20 crore) lying in bank accounts connected to industrialist Yashovardhan Birla in Guernsey and give Birla “an opportunity” to present his case before passing an order.

A single bench of the high court on July 5 remanded the matter to the trial court and said, “ The petitioner (Birla) be afforded an opportunity of hearing the application preferred by the respondent no.1 (I-T department).”

Justice Prakash Naik also said that the money lying the bank accounts in Guernsey cannot be transferred by Birla to any other accounts till the trial court decides on the issue. “In the meantime, without prejudice to the rights/objections of both the parties and subject to the decision of the trial court in the application preferred by the respondent No.1, the amount in the entities which is subject matter of the application preferred by the respondent No.1 may not be transferred to any other account; all points raised in this petition are kept open; it is clarified that this court has not made any observations on merits of the case and the trial court shall decide the proceedings in accordance with law,” Naik said in the order.

While the HC has stayed the April 13 order of the trial court that approved issuance of LR to Guernsey, it has directed both Birla and the I-T department to appear before the trial court on August 1 and has ordered the lower court to decide on the application of the tax authority “expeditiously”. Birla in his petition to high court has said that the lower court has “erred in mechanically passing” the order allowing LR to be issued without giving him a hearing.

“The Court has exceeded jurisdiction under Section 166A of Code of Criminal Procedure and Section 105 of Code of Criminal Procedure. It was necessary to follow provisions envisaged under Section 105 C to 105 J of Code of Criminal Procedure. The said provisions contemplate issuance of show cause notice as to why the properties should not be attached,” said Birla in his plea before the HC.

