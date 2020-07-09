BMS announces 7-day stir against job loss, privatisation of PSUs

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of national office bearers of BMS on Tuesday, which was presided over by BMS National President C K Saji Narayanan and convened by General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay. (File) The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of national office bearers of BMS on Tuesday, which was presided over by BMS National President C K Saji Narayanan and convened by General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay. (File)

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will observe ‘Sarkar Jagao Saptah’ (Wake Up Government) from July 24-30 to raise workers’ issues at state and national level across sectors and industries.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated trade union plans to hold protests and demonstrations across the country against “five burning issues”: Problems of unorganised sector workers particularly migrant workers, non-payment of wages, huge job losses, suspension of labour laws and increase in working hours in many states and privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs), it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of national office bearers of BMS on Tuesday, which was presided over by BMS National President C K Saji Narayanan and convened by General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay.

