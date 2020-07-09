scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
COVID19

BMS announces 7-day stir against job loss, privatisation of PSUs

The RSS-affiliated trade union plans to hold demonstrations across the country.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: July 9, 2020 3:01:11 am
The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of national office bearers of BMS on Tuesday, which was presided over by BMS National President C K Saji Narayanan and convened by General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay. (File)

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will observe ‘Sarkar Jagao Saptah’ (Wake Up Government) from July 24-30 to raise workers’ issues at state and national level across sectors and industries.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated trade union plans to hold protests and demonstrations across the country against “five burning issues”: Problems of unorganised sector workers particularly migrant workers, non-payment of wages, huge job losses, suspension of labour laws and increase in working hours in many states and privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs), it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of national office bearers of BMS on Tuesday, which was presided over by BMS National President C K Saji Narayanan and convened by General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement