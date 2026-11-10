Blackstone to invest Rs 5,000 crore to acquire 16% stake in IIFL Finance

Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, will acquire an approximately 16% stake in IIFL Finance for Rs 5,000 crore as part of a Rs 6,414-crore primary equity infusion into the listed non-banking financial company (NBFC), marking one of the largest private equity investments in an Indian listed NBFC.

The investment is part of a larger capital-raising exercise involving the company’s promoters, Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman, who will invest Rs 1,264 crore, while Anchorage Capital will contribute Rs 150 crore. The entire investment will be infused as fresh capital into the company.

The board of IIFL Finance approved the transaction on Tuesday through a preferential issue. Blackstone will invest through compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), which will convert into equity shares at Rs 602 apiece within 18 months of allotment. The promoters will subscribe to preferential warrants.