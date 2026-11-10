Blackstone to invest Rs 5,000 crore to acquire 16% stake in IIFL Finance

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Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, will acquire an approximately 16% stake in IIFL Finance for Rs 5,000 crore as part of a Rs 6,414-crore primary equity infusion into the listed non-banking financial company (NBFC), marking one of the largest private equity investments in an Indian listed NBFC.
The investment is part of a larger capital-raising exercise involving the company’s promoters, Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman, who will invest Rs 1,264 crore, while Anchorage Capital will contribute Rs 150 crore. The entire investment will be infused as fresh capital into the company.
The board of IIFL Finance approved the transaction on Tuesday through a preferential issue. Blackstone will invest through compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), which will convert into equity shares at Rs 602 apiece within 18 months of allotment. The promoters will subscribe to preferential warrants.
IIFL Finance has a market capitalisation of Rs 26,746 crore.
The capital infusion will substantially strengthen IIFL Finance’s balance sheet, raising its capital adequacy ratio from around 17% to approximately 30% on a proforma basis as of September 2026. The stronger capital base is expected to support business expansion, improving credit ratings and reducing borrowing costs over time.
For Blackstone, the investment provides an entry into a large retail lending platform in India’s fast-growing non-banking finance sector. IIFL Finance plans to deploy the capital to expand its secured lending businesses, particularly gold finance, which has emerged as a key segment of the retail credit market.
The company expects to leverage Blackstone’s global network and operational expertise in technology, data analytics and artificial intelligence to strengthen its lending operations, improve risk management and deepen co-lending partnerships with banks.
Blackstone representatives are also proposed to join the company’s board, which is expected to strengthen governance standards and oversight.
The promoters’ substantial investment alongside Blackstone is also significant as Jain and Venkataraman will continue as co-promoters of the company. Their Rs 1,264-crore commitment demonstrates their continued confidence in the company’s growth prospects.
Nirmal Jain, Founder and Managing Director of IIFL Finance, said the investment was a strong endorsement of the franchise built by the company and its potential to provide formal, secured credit to underserved households and small businesses.
He said the partnership would provide the financial headroom to expand lending operations, invest in technology and deepen co-lending relationships with banks while maintaining discipline on risk and capital.
Mukesh Mehta, Chief Investment Officer for India Private Equity and Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said IIFL Finance was a leading retail lending platform with a strong franchise and a commitment to serving underserved customers.
Blackstone’s nearly $1.4 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries, and hedge funds. Blackstone was among the first global investors to establish a presence in the country 20 years ago, and has since become one of its largest investors.