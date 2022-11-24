Black Friday Sale: Express All-Access subscription with additional 6 months free is back

Black Friday Sale 2022: Thanks to popular demand from our valued readers, The Indian Express is bringing back its special digital subscription offer: buy a 12-month All-Access subscription this Black Friday and you get 6 months additional access for free.

Black Friday, celebrated a day after Thanksgiving, is a day when many across the world go shopping ahead of the upcoming Christmas and New Year holiday season. It’s a time to pick a valued gift for a loved one, and with this special offer, you need not go any further. What better than gifting yourself or a loved one, unlimited access to journalism that will shape thinking and sharpen minds?

This Black Friday Sale value offer was hugely appreciated by thousands of our new digital subscribers who purchased a subscription during our Diwali Express Digital Subscription Sale earlier this year.

Now, at Rs 1599/-, the usual discounted rate for our annual All-Access subscription, new subscribers will get 6 months extra access to The Indian Express e-paper (e-replica of our print edition) as well daily premium stories.

As an Express subscriber, you get unlimited access to our award-winning news coverage, opinion pieces, explainers and much more. You will also get access to crosswords and puzzles, subscriber-only newsletters, the ability to comment on articles, an ad-lite experience, a chance to attend special Express events, and much more. Moreover, as a valued reader, you get first access to any new product launch by The Indian Express, where your feedback is valued.

To buy the Black Friday Sale Express All-Access Offer, click here or on the buy button below.