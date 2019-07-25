BJYM to FM Sitharaman: Review 18% GST on coaching centres

BJYM, the youth wing of the BJP on Wednesday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to review the issue of 18 per cent GST on competitive exam coaching centres, private tuition centres and other self-styled educational institutions, an industry sector estimated to be nearly Rs 4000 crore.

Sitharaman told the delegation led by BJYM president and Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan that she would look into the matter positively, said BJYM Secretary Anoop Antony Joseph.

“The estimated number of students getting education in such institutes ( which train students for competitive exams and other private tuitions) is around 12 crore, which is a considerably large figure with the industry sector estimated to be nearly Rs 4,000 crore,” Joseph pointed out.

Mahajan said, while the Government has exempted GST for formal educational institutions, these private tuition and coaching institutions are taxed at 18 per cent with students studying in such institutions forced to bear the burden of this tax.

She pointed out that as the BJP-led government aims to provide better education and skills to occupy suitable places in different vocations to strengthen the Indian economy, such a decision could have adverse impact on it.