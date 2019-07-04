Birla group patriarch Basant Kumar Birla passes away at 98

The Birla group patriarch and one of the doyens of the Indian industry, Basant Kumar Birla, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday due to old age ailments. Birla, 98, is survived by his daughters Jayshree Mohta and Manjushree Khaitan. His son Aditya Vikram Birla died in 1995 while grandson Kumar Mangalam Birla — son of Aditya Birla — is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.

Birla’s body would be brought to his house at Birla Park in Kolkata and the cremation will take place on Thursday, Birla group sources said. BK Birla took over as the Chairman of Kesoram Industries at the tender age of 15. Over the years, he has crafted many success stories which have become part of folklore in Indian industry.

He personally helmed Century Textiles’ forays into diverse fields and taken the group from a one-unit enterprise to a multi-faceted entity.

He built the BK Birla group of companies comprising Century Textiles, Century Enka, Jayshree Tea and Industries and Kesoram Industries. Birla was also the chairman of the Krishnarpan Charity Trust, which runs an engineering college named B K Birla Institute of Engineering and Technology at Pilani, Rajashthan and a patron of 25 educational institutions across the country.

Birla, the youngest son of Ghanshyam Das Birla, was born on January 12, 1921. He focussed on the industries of cotton, viscose, polyester and nylon yarns, refractory, paper, shipping, tyrecord, transparent paper, spun pipe, cement, tea, coffee, cardamom, chemicals, plywood and MDF board. BK Birla’s son Aditya Birla created his empire that included Grasim, Ultratech and Hindalco. A $44.3 billion corporation, the Aditya Birla Group is in League of Fortune 500 with a workforce of over 120,000 employees belonging to 42 nationalities. Though Kumar Birla closely worked with BK Birla, two groups maintained separate identities.

BK Birla had earlier said Kesoram and Century Textiles would eventually pass on to Kumar but that never happened. Kumar is the Vice Chairman of Century Textiles. His younger daughter Manjushree Khaitan became the Executive Vice Chairman of Kesoram.

Century Textiles and Jayshree Tea are run by professionals.

Condoling B K Birla’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, “Basant Kumar Birla was a distinguished industrialist who contributed to our nation’s prosperity. He also made a mark as an exceptional philanthropist. His passion for education was well-known. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this hour of grief.”

Ficci Secretary General Dilip Chenoy wrote in a letter to Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, “With over 7 decades of experience in the business world, Birla will be remembered as a celebrated business leader both at home and abroad. The country will never be able to make up for the loss due to his sad demise.”