Bird Group Executive Director Ankur Bhatia passes away at 48

Bird Group Executive Director Ankur Bhatia, 48, passed away Friday morning after suffering a “massive cardiac arrest”, the company said in a statement. “It is with profound grief that we inform you about the sudden demise of our beloved Dr. Ankur Bhatia, Executive Director, Bird Group. Dr. Bhatia (48) suffered a massive cardiac arrest this morning and succumbed to it,” Bird Group said.

The Bird Group operates several business verticals including the Indian wing of global travel technology firm Amadeus, airport ground handling services BWFS, and a chain of BMW dealerships in Delhi under Bird Automotive.

As executive director, Bhatia was credited for driving growth in Bird Group’s hospitality businesses, including growing the Roseate Hotels & Resorts brand.

In a statement, industry body FICCI said: “FICCI is deeply saddened by the sudden & unexpected demise of Dr Ankur Bhatia, Member, FICCI, Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Committee and Director, Bird Group. A Dynamic young man, he was truly passionate about the Tourism Industry. This is a huge loss for the industry.”