Bill Gates to replace Jeff Bezos as world’s richest; here are the new top 10 rankings

Jeff Bezos is close to losing his title as the world’s richest person to Bill Gates after Amazon’s shares tumbled following the release of the company’s third-quarter earnings on Friday.
Bezos, who owns 57 million shares or around 12 per cent shares in Amazon, lost his net worth by roughly $3 billion after Amazon’s stock fell by around 2 per cent in Friday trading.
According to Forbes’ list of billionaires, Bezos’ current wealth is $109.9 billion, higher than Bill Gates’ $105.8 billion. Bezos took the top spot from the Microsoft Corp. co-founder in October 2017.
Forbes list of top ten billionaires:
1. Jeff Bezos
2. Bill Gates
3. Bernard Arnault & family
4. Warren Buffet
5. Amancio Ortega
6. Mark Zuckerberg
7. Larry Elison
8. Carlos Slim Helu & family
9. Larry Page
10. Sergey Brin
According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Bezos lost around $14 billion this year, mostly due to his divorce settlement with wife Mackenzie Bezos. She received 25 per cent of the couple’s Amazon stock in July.
Meanwhile, Bill Gates gained $17 billion, according to Bloomberg. He owns 1 per cent of Microsoft, whose shares went up by 40 per cent this year. Amazon shares increased by 17 per cent this year.