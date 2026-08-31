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How Madhepura loco factory became a training ground for 30% of Alstom’s global engineering

Bihar’s Madhepura factory manufactures India’s most powerful 12,000-horsepower locomotives, where French major Alstom holds a 74% stake. It supplied its 650th locomotive to the Railways on August 15.

Vivek Garg, managing director of Madhepura Electric Locomotive Private Limited (MELPL)Vivek Garg, Managing Director of Madhepura Electric Locomotive Private Limited (MELPL)
Written by: Dheeraj Mishra
7 min readAug 31, 2026 07:53 AM IST First published on: Aug 31, 2026 at 07:44 AM IST

The locomotive factory in Bihar’s Madhepura has created a large pool of engineers, contributing to 30% of Alstom’s global engineering work now being done in India, according to Vivek Garg, Managing Director of Madhepura Electric Locomotive Private Limited (MELPL).

MELPL manufactures India’s most powerful 12,000-horsepower locomotives, which run on dedicated freight corridors and can haul loads of up to 6,000 tonnes. The company is a joint venture between Indian Railways and French major Alstom, with Alstom holding a 74% stake. It supplied its 650th locomotive to the Railways on August 15.

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dheeraj mishra
Dheeraj Mishra

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business... Read More

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