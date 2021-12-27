Big cities will be first to get 5G in 2022: DoT

Metros and big cities including Gurugram, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune will be the first places to get 5G services next year, an official statement by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said.

The government plans to hold spectrum auctions for 5G in March-April 2022. In September this year, the DoT sought recommendations from the telecom sector regulator TRAI for auction of spectrum with regard to the reserve price, band plan, block size, quantum of spectrum to be auctioned. TRAI, on its part, has commenced consultations on the issue with industry stakeholders.

“With regard to rollout of 5G services, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)- M/s Bharti Airtel, M/s Reliance Jio and M/s Vodafone Idea- have established 5G trials sites in Gurugram, Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Ahmadabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Gandhi Nagar cities. These Metros and big cities would be the first places for launch of 5G services in the country, next year,” the statement said.

Experts have pointed out the need for clarity on the regulatory front with regard to 5G rollout. “The most important thing needed now is clarity on the regulatory side. It is licensing of spectrum to make it available and to make it available on fair and reasonable terms. What exactly it is has to be determined by each country. There has been discussion on whether the spectrum prices are too costly. And I think many things can be done to ensure that there is money to build coverage for the Indian people,” Magnus Ewerbring, chief technology officer for Asia Pacific at Ericsson told The Indian Express recently in an interview.

“As soon as that happens, 5G will go very quickly. The smartphones are ready, the operators are ready. We need clarity on what frequency bands and other terms and conditions,” he added.