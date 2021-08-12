Big asset monetisation in the works: DIPAM Secy

The government is pushing the asset monetisation programme and aims to complete strategic sales in key companies alongside initial public offer of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) by the end of this fiscal year. A second Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) is likely for monetising GAIL pipelines.

The government will also invite expression of interest for strategic sale of Container Corporation of India soon after the land lease policy is finalised, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.

“The national monetisation plan will have a range of assets from Power Grid pipeline to national highways, toll operate transfer…On the asset monetisation side, we have the Power Grid InvIT that was successfully done,” he said, adding that a second such structure for Gas Authority of India is being planned. There is a big asset monetisation pipeline where private sector participation is expected, he told industry leaders.

“We should not look at disinvestments as a fiscal plug-in, rather we need to have a reform approach and recognise that the real operational efficiency in public sector enterprises will come by change of ownership control,” he said.