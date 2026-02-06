BI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains neutral stance

Ronaldo receives Saudi PL warning: ‘No individual determines decisions beyond club’

Sports 37 min ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a warning from the Saudi Pro League for skipping a game with Al Nassr due to his dissatisfaction with the club's transfer spending. The league clarified that clubs have autonomy in recruitment and strategy. Ronaldo's frustration over former teammate Karim Benzema's transfer to Al Hilal has hindered Al Nassr's major signings, but the club has made progress.