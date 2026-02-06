BI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains neutral stance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, as the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) concluded its final bi-monthly meeting of FY26.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readFeb 6, 2026 10:23 AM IST
RBI
Make us preferred source on Google

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, as the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) concluded its final bi-monthly meeting of FY26.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Can’t see me working for country, so say Modi teri kabr khudegi: PM attacks Congress
RBI MPC Meeting Live updates | Governor Sanjay Malhotra
RBI MPC meet LIVE: Guv Sanjay Malhotra keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains 'neutral' policy stance
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
Indian education system school fees hike
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
Nick Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie
‘She was 1 pound, 11 ounces’: Nick Jonas recalls daughter Malti’s premature birth and 3.5-month NICU stay; what parents of preterm babies should know
Anthropic said that Claude Opus 4.6 comes with some improved capabilities that allow it to execute a wide range of everyday tasks such as running financial analyses, doing research. (Image: Anthropic)
Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 with improvements in coding, reasoning
Advertisement
Must Read
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
One hand performing rituals, other on phone: How Indian families are living the U-19 World Cup final
India U-19 World Cup
Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 with improvements in coding, reasoning
Anthropic said that Claude Opus 4.6 comes with some improved capabilities that allow it to execute a wide range of everyday tasks such as running financial analyses, doing research. (Image: Anthropic)
Eating full-fat cheese may be linked to reduced dementia risk: Study
Participants who consumed more than 20 grams per day showed a 16 to 24 per cent lower overall risk of dementia. (Image: Freepik)
61% Indian professionals keen on global remote roles than relocating overseas: Indeed report
The shift in approach is owing to tightening visa norms and related complexities. (Image: FreePik)
‘She was 1 pound, 11 ounces’: Nick Jonas recalls daughter Malti’s premature birth and 3.5-month NICU stay; what parents of preterm babies should know
Nick Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
Noida jucie stall
‘Zero civic sense’: Clean-up drive in West Bengal turns chaotic after shopkeeper spits on freshly cleaned street
In the video, the volunteer shares that the argument escalated as the shopkeepers ganged up against them
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement