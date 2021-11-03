scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
MUST READ

Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit at Rs 1,134 crore

The telco’s Q2 consolidated net profit jumped 300 per cent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 1,134 crore, aided by a one-time gain of Rs 722 crore on account of spectrum sale to Reliance Jio. Net profit before the one-time gain was Rs 594 crore.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
November 3, 2021 3:36:06 am
Airtel’s consolidated revenues on a sequential basis was up 6 per cent at Rs 28,326 crore.

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday beat Street estimates on the back of one-time spectrum sale gain and tariff increases undertaken in August. The telco’s Q2 consolidated net profit jumped 300 per cent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 1,134 crore, aided by a one-time gain of Rs 722 crore on account of spectrum sale to Reliance Jio. Net profit before the one-time gain was Rs 594 crore.

Airtel’s consolidated revenue on a sequential basis was up 6 per cent at Rs 28,326 crore. Its consolidated Ebitda at Rs 14,018 crore was up 6.2 per cent compared to the preceding quarter. FE

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 02: Latest News

Advertisement