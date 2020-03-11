‘BharatNet is a good idea but lack of Right of Way, last-mile connectivity may delay project’

Sterlite Technologies group CEO Anand Agarwal Sterlite Technologies group CEO Anand Agarwal

BharatNet as an idea is good, but the challenges of Right of Way as well as the lack of last-mile connectivity, which were not taken into factor when the project began, are likely to delay the completion of the gram panchayat internet connectivity project, Sterlite Technologies group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anand Agarwal told The Indian Express.

“BharatNet is almost like a spur network, a block to panchayat connectivity. The model itself of BBNL (Bharat Broadband Network Limited) doing it and not tying the rental and service part together as well as lack of end-to-end connectivity is lacking,” Agarwal said, adding the issue was over-committing and under-delivering.

The government had aimed to connect 2.5 lakh gram panchayats with internet by March 2020.

“Nowhere in the world can you say that you will connect so many villages and by spending what they are spending, which is around Rs 20,000 crore. Overall, it needs to pushing in two dimensions of assuring block to district connectivity and for marketing it properly,” Agarwal said.

The lack of approved detailed project report, non-existent project implementing agencies, and non-availability of funds have been attributed as the reason for the delay for most of these projects, according to internal documents of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology accessed by The Indian Express.

“As a standalone network, from Day One, you knew that it is like creating a spur network without connecting it to the highway. You promised creating a network in 2-3 years, which was never to be done. In a good year, road networks we are putting up 10,000 km. How can you say that you will connect so many gram panchayat when right of way, accessing, trenching and other things remain a problem,” he said.

The involvement of states by BBNL is likely to spur the connectivity projects, and will help push connectivity from gram panchayat to the villages, Agarwal said.

“Some states it is doing pretty well. Gujarat it is doing pretty well, Maharashtra has picked up. What will again happen is that you will have leading states and then the others will start to copy that, and then that infrastructure will be replicated,” he said. The work has picked up pace in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Odisha, where the states had been asked to take over the BharatNet implementation, according to data. Bihar and Punjab, which are now being handled directly by BBNL, have neared completion.

“The model really is the issue. It is like creating an apartment without anybody ready to rent it. It will get encroached in time,” Agarwal said, adding that in panchayats where the company had undertaken the task, it was making sure that there was end-to-end connectivity.

