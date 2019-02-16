Bharat Biotech to acquire Chiron Behring from GSK

Vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech will be acquiring 100 per cent equity stake in Chiron Behring Vaccines in an all-cash transaction from GlaxoSmithKline Asia for an undisclosed sum in the coming weeks.

Advertising

Refusing to share the financial details of the deal, the company said that it would recover the investment in the next five years. The company hopes to become the world’s largest rabies vaccine manufacturer in the next few years having an annual capacity of 25 million doses.

Chiron Behring is a WHO (World Health Organisation) pre-qualified manufacturer of rabies vaccines, eligible for supplies to United Nations agencies and has product registrations in over 20 countries.

Chiron Behring Vaccines was formed as a result of the purchase of the vaccines business of Hoechst by Chiron Corporation United States.

Advertising

It is one of the largest manufacturers of high-quality rabies vaccines in the world. FE