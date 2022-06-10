Better schemes for informal workers soon

A database capturing details of informal sector workers has registered about 280 million workers with more than 400 occupations of workers and is expected to lead to better dissemination of social welfare schemes for informal workers, Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said. Addressing the Plenary Session of 110th International Labour Conference (ILC) of International Labour Organisation at Geneva Thursday, Yadav said India has a comprehensive institutional framework to provide for decent work and to facilitate safe and orderly migration, India is supporting signing of labour mobility agreements (LMA) and the social security agreements (SSA).

During Covid-19, India not only provided free vaccination to its entire population, but also extended free delivery of food and food-grains, health services and assured employment, he said. “During this period, a new Scheme was started to incentivise employers to create new jobs and to re-employ those who lost their jobs during the pandemic period by paying from the budget shares of both employees’ and employers’ at the rate of 12% of wages. In the same period, cash transfers were made directly to bank accounts of 200 million women during Covid-19 pandemic period. About 3.2 million street vendors were provided collateral free loans to help them resume their businesses under Swanidhi Scheme,” he said.