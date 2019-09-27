Bengal plans ‘co-living places’ to attract IT professionals

The West Bengal government is planning to set up “co-living places” through a joint venture in Kolkata to offer affordable and shared housing facilities to young IT professionals and entrepreneurs in order to attract talent from India and Bangladesh.

The government has taken this decision to help young IT professionals, entrepreneurs and innovators who are working in the IT industry at Kolkata’s Rajarhat and New Town areas.

Speaking on the concluding day of the two-day ‘Technology Senate Bangla’, organised by The Express Group, Debashis Sen, Additional Chief Secretary, IT Department, Government of West Bengal, said: “We have a few housings where we are tying up with private companies through the tender process. We are having conversations right now with them. We are trying to come up with co-living places, along with co-working places close to the Silicon Valley project. It is for young entrepreneurs, startups and young innovators. TCS employs more than 38,000 people here. Now people come from all over the India but where do they stay? So with this project affordable shared housing facilities will be provided to them.”

Sen said the government was in conversation with companies to find out a joint-venture route to build co-living spaces, along with co-working places close to Bengal’s Silicon Valley project. He also added that this project had been approved and the budget sanctioned.

The Silicon Valley project was launched in August last year to attract investment in the IT sector and to build a world class ecosystem for cutting edge technologies and innovation. Companies such as Reliance Jio, TCS and First Source have already bought land the Silicon Valley Hub, which will come up in New Town.

“We are doing this to help professionals and young innovators find living space with ease so that we can invite talent from all over the country and also from Bangladesh to West Bengal in future,” Sen said.