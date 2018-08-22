Beneficial owners: SEBI extends deadline for FPIs to provide list

The regulator also said it will take an appropriate view in the matter will be taken after receiving the recommendations of the working group. The regulator also said it will take an appropriate view in the matter will be taken after receiving the recommendations of the working group.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday extended the deadline for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to provide a list of beneficial owners by two months till December 31 and assured them that issues raised by the stakeholders will be looked into by an expert panel.

Earlier in April, Sebi had asked Category II and III FPIs to provide a list of their beneficial owner in a prescribed format within six months. It also asked FPIs to disclose name and address of the beneficial owner; whether they are acting alone or together through one or more natural persons as a group, tax residency jurisdiction, beneficial owner group’s percentage shareholding capital or profit ownership in the FPI.

Sebi has now decided to extend the deadline till December 31 as it has received representations from market participants, seeking review and additional time for complying with the guidelines. Sebi in a press release said that a working group headed by H R Khan, former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India, will now look into the various issues raised by FPIs.

The regulator also said it will take an appropriate view in the matter will be taken after receiving the recommendations of the working group. The expert group was formed by the regulator in March to advise it on redrafting the FPI Regulations for simplification and to advise on any other issue relevant to such investors.

