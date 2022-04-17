Become supply hub, set Rs 10 lakh crore target: Goyal to plastics sector

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday asked the country’s plastics sector to set a target to become a Rs 10 lakh-crore industry in the near future by expanding the domestic and export markets as well as by following import substitution.

Felicitating exporters at Exports Excellence Awards organised here by PLEXCONCIL, India’s apex trade body of plastics exporters, Goyal said, “India’s plastics industry’s economic activity is worth Rs 3 lakh crore annually, out of which one-third is exported. There is a significant growth potential for the Indian plastics industry to become the world’s premium supply hub.”

“It can target to take its economic activity to a Rs 10-lakh crore industry. This could be achieved through more exports and import substitution, which in turn will create immense job opportunities,” he added.

Goyal praised the plastics sector for its performance on the exports front, as the industry achieved exports of $13 billion in FY22 with a growth of 30 per cent and lauded the export target of $25 billion it has set for 2025. “The plastics industry has done well on the exports and domestic fronts and contributed significantly during the pandemic, particularly in supporting the healthcare supplies to the country.”

He said the Centre was supporting plastic manufacturers, particularly to ensure that more MSMEs take advantage of national and global opportunities and provide more job opportunities to marginalised sectors.

Goyal advised stakeholders of the Indian plastics industry to upgrade technology, equipment and capacities to manufacture world-class, quality products and grab global opportunities for plastics to become the prime player.

Arvind Goenka, chairman, PLEXCONCIL, said, “The plastics industry is aggressively progressing on national and exports fronts by achieving $13 billion of exports in the year 2021-22 with a 30 per cent growth and eying for $ 25 billion of exports by 2025.”