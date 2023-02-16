scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

I-T officials continue ‘survey’ of BBC offices for third day; non-compliance likely trigger

Since Tuesday, the Income Tax department has been carrying out a 'survey' to probe issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies.

During the I-T survey at BBC office in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)
Listen to this article
I-T officials continue ‘survey’ of BBC offices for third day; non-compliance likely trigger
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Income Tax department on Thursday morning continued its ‘survey’ at various offices operated by the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) in Mumbai and Delhi for the third consecutive day, news agency PTI reported.

Since Tuesday, the I-T department has been carrying out a ‘survey’ to probe issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies. As part of the operation, officials have been gathering financial data from some employees and making copies of electronic and paper data of the news organisation, according to PTI.

Authorities told PTI the exercise would continue for some more time, adding that the “exact time frame to call the operation closed rests entirely on the teams on the ground”.

The survey comes weeks after the Centre issued directions to take down the BBC’s controversial documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots, titled: ‘India: The Modi Question’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI

Opposition parties have accused the Centre of carrying out “political vendetta” through the I-T department.

Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking the imposition of a complete ban on the BBC in India in the wake of the controversial documentary, terming the petition “entirely misconceived” and “absolutely meritless”.

I-T Dept ‘surveys’ BBC |What is a survey by the taxman, and how is it different from an I-T ‘raid’?

‘Non-compliance’ likely trigger

Two persons close to the development told The Indian Express that while transfer pricing cases do not typically entail survey or search actions, they are likely being resorted to in this case for the reason of “non-compliance”.

Advertisement

“Tax cases involving transfer pricing rules and diversion of profits typically involve undertaking assessments by an assessing officer and issuance of a notice before undertaking any survey/search action. However, the reason for non-compliance is being cited for these surveys. Then, the assessing officer can opt for the legal provision to choose survey action against the company,” said a person aware about the development, who did not wish to be quoted.

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 11:07 IST
Next Story

Sona Comstar – IIT Delhi Innovation Program for Smart, Safe and Clean Mobility

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close