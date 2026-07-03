Govt directs takedown of battery management apps used to ‘halt’ e-rickshaws

Many e-rickshaws continue to use lead-acid batteries, while several lithium-powered vehicles rely on proprietary battery management systems that cannot be accessed through applications like BAT-BMS. (Express file photo)

The government has directed Apple and Google to take down at least three apps over reports of them being misused to remotely switch off some e-rickshaws, raising concerns over passenger safety and cybersecurity.

The move follows the circulation of videos on social media showing individuals connecting to nearby e-rickshaws through Bluetooth and disabling their battery systems while the vehicles were in motion. The apps that have been directed to be blocked include BAT-BMS, Lossigy, and Epoch Li-ion. At least two of these are of Chinese-origin.

Confirming the blocking action, IT Secretary S Krishnan said, “…there are a couple of apps, which came to our notice yesterday and both of them have been taken down from the app stores.” Speaking on the sidelines of the CII Cybersecurity Summit, Krishnan also said that the government will take up the issue with app store providers to ensure that potentially harmful apps are not made available. At the time of publishing, the apps were available on the two app stores.