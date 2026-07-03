Govt directs takedown of battery management apps used to ‘halt’ e-rickshaws

3 min readUpdated: Jul 3, 2026 04:10 PM IST
The government has directed Apple and Google to take down at least three apps over reports of them being misused to remotely switch off some e-rickshaws, raising concerns over passenger safety and cybersecurity.
The move follows the circulation of videos on social media showing individuals connecting to nearby e-rickshaws through Bluetooth and disabling their battery systems while the vehicles were in motion. The apps that have been directed to be blocked include BAT-BMS, Lossigy, and Epoch Li-ion. At least two of these are of Chinese-origin.
Confirming the blocking action, IT Secretary S Krishnan said, “…there are a couple of apps, which came to our notice yesterday and both of them have been taken down from the app stores.” Speaking on the sidelines of the CII Cybersecurity Summit, Krishnan also said that the government will take up the issue with app store providers to ensure that potentially harmful apps are not made available. At the time of publishing, the apps were available on the two app stores.
The BAT-BMS app was originally developed by China’s Shenzhen Grenergy Technology as a legitimate battery management tool for Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries. It allows users to monitor a battery’s state of charge, voltage, current, temperature, charging cycles and overall health. The application also enables compatible users to control charging and discharging functions, making it useful for battery diagnostics and maintenance. According to its Play Store listing, the app can connect wirelessly to batteries over Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) within an operating range of around 15 metres. Such apps are typically designed to be used at service centres for battery-related diagnostics.
The primary concern, however, lies with the security configuration of some battery management systems (BMS) used in low-cost electric vehicles. A Battery Management System is the electronic controller that monitors and protects lithium-ion battery packs by regulating charging, discharging, temperature and cell balance. The apps in question could connect to the BMS within a limited range, and be used to cut battery power, bringing the vehicle to a sudden halt.
This was primarily a problem in electric e-rickshaws, which use low-cost Chinese-made BMS without adequate password protection or default credentials. As a result, anyone standing within Bluetooth range may be able to pair with the battery using compatible applications such as BAT-BMS and disable the battery’s discharge function. Since the discharge circuit supplies power to the motor, switching it off can immediately immobilise the vehicle.
Sources said that this is not a sophisticated hacking attack but rather the exploitation of weak security settings on connected battery systems. The app itself does not automatically gain control over every electric vehicle. It only works with batteries that support compatible Bluetooth-enabled BMS hardware. Many e-rickshaws continue to use lead-acid batteries, while several lithium-powered vehicles rely on proprietary battery management systems that cannot be accessed through applications like BAT-BMS.