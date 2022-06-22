Bargain hunting fuels relief rally: Markets soar 1.8%

Stock markets on Tuesday extended rebound for the second consecutive session and gained 1.88 per cent tracking firm global cues and short-covering. The benchmark Sensex rallied 934 points at 52,532.07 and the NSE Nifty Index gained 289 points at 15,638.80 amid bargain hunting by investors.

After an upbeat start, the benchmark indices moved from strength to strength for most of the day, However, marginal selling in the last hour trimmed some gains. All the sectors participated in the move with media, PSU banks and metals gaining the maximum. The broader indices, Mid-cap and Small-cap, too ended higher and gained over 3.5 per cent each.

However, the rupee declined 12 paise to close at 78.10 against the US dollar as sustained foreign fund outflows and a rise in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

Analysts said the fall in commodity prices, positive global cues, bottom fishing due to cheaper valuations, short covering and technical position for a bounce led to a rise for the second consecutive day. “Calm seemed to have returned to the markets after a steep selloff in the last a few weeks,” said an analyst.

Foreign investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,701 crore on Tuesday, taking the total outflows to Rs 46,000 crore in June so far. Domestic institutions bought Rs 3,066 crore worth stocks, taking the total DII investments to Rs 35,472 crore in June.

According to Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, echoing global stock markets’ optimism amidst oversold conditions, domestic markets too staged a spectacular rebound. “The buying stampede simply continued. We expect that the fear of missing out (FOMO) can rule traders’ mindsets as bargain hunting and value buying could be the probable theme,” Tapse said.

The absence of fresh selling triggers in the domestic and global economy along with falling commodity prices brought relief to the heavily discounted equity market to showcase a recovery. “The recovery indicates that the current uncertainties of inflation and monetary policy tightening have been factored in. However, with the highly sensitive nature of the current equity market, even the slightest inconvenience can trigger volatility,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.