Bank holiday on April 1: RBI

All commercial and co-operative banking institutions will remain closed on Monday i.e. April 1 on account of annual closing of accounts, the Reserve Bank of India said. Bank branches, however, will be open on Sunday to facilitate government receipt and payment transactions.

The central bank, in a March 26 notification, said, “the Government of India has advised that all Pay and Account Offices will remain open on March 31, 2019 (Sunday) to facilitate government receipt and payment transactions.”

“Banks shall give due publicity about availability of above banking services on this day,” it added.

In another notification issued on March 28, RBI also said to have decided on conducting special clearing at all “clearing houses across the country on March 30 and 31, 2019.” Sharing the details of the timings, it said RBI offices as well as the designated branches of agency banks “will keep their counters open up to 8.00 p.m. on March 30, 2019 and up to 6.00 p.m. on March 31”.

March 31 marks the last day of the current financial year. The next financial year, that is 2019-20, will begin on April 1.