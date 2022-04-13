Banks to remain closed for four days this week; details here

Banks will remain closed in several parts of the country from April 14 to April 17 due to various festivals.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, there are as many as 10 bank holidays this month, and three of them fall this week.

This has come as a relief to employees who worked relentlessly for weeks last month owing to the annual closing of accounts. These holidays, declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, are, however, different for each state.

Following is a list of holidays that fall on the upcoming three days till April 17 (Sunday) and regional offices that will remain closed/functional on these days:

April 14

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu.

On this day, banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram.

Only lenders in Meghalaya won’t observe a holiday on this day.

April 15

Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu

Banks will be closed except in Rajasthan, Jammu and Srinagar

April 16

Bohag Bihu

Banks will remain closed in Guwahati

Banks under certain regional offices will remain closed on April 21 (Garia Puja) and April 29 (Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida) as well.