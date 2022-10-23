scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Yes Bank’s Q2 net down 32%

This fall in profit was due to Rs 750 crore of non-performing asset (NPA) ageing related provision predominantly in two accounts.

Net interest income stood at Rs 1,991 crore, up 32 per cent, from Rs 1,512 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. (file)

Private-sector lender Yes Bank’s net profit declined by 32 per cent at Rs 153 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022 from Rs 225 crore in the year-ago period.

This fall in profit was due to Rs 750 crore of non-performing asset (NPA) ageing related provision predominantly in two accounts.

Net interest income stood at Rs 1,991 crore, up 32 per cent, from Rs 1,512 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net interest margins (NIM) improved to 2.6 per cent from 2.2 per cent. Gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio reduced to 12.9 per cent from 15 per cent and net NPA declined to 3.6 per cent from 5.5 per cent.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...Premium
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...

In the reporting quarter, slippages were lower at Rs 896 crore from Rs 1,072 crore. Recoveries and upgrades were at Rs 1,586 crore during the quarter. Provision coverage ratio improved to 83.5 per cent in Q2 FY23.

Advances increased by 11.3 per cent and deposits grew by 13 per cent.

The bank said its board and shareholders have approved a capital raise of nearly Rs 8,900 crore through preferential issue to two global private equity Investors- Carlyle and Advent International.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 04:30:42 am
Next Story

Inside Track: Long-Term Vision

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement