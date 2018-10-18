Yes Bank’s Chief Executive Officer to be appointed by February 1

Yes Bank on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India has reaffirmed that a successor to Rana Kapoor, managing director & chief executive officer, should be appointed by February 1, 2019.

As communicated by the bank on September 24, 2018, the MD & CEO will be fully guided by its board of directors, the Reserve Bank of India and other relevant stakeholders, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

“The bank’s ‘Search & Selection Committee’ has mandated Korn Ferry to assist the committee in evaluating both internal and external candidates and make suitable recommendations to the board of directors within stipulated timelines for the RBI’s (Reserve Bank of India’s) final approval,” it said.

“The bank’s appointed committee is targeting to complete this recruitment process latest by mid December 2018,” it said.

