Monday, June 07, 2021
Yes Bank to raise fund via bonds in Indian/foreign currency

Yes Bank said it will raise funds in "Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, medium term note."

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: June 7, 2021 2:38:16 pm
YES Bank branch at Prince Anwar Shah Road in South Kolkata. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Yes Bank plans to raise funds in Indian or foreign currency by issuing debt securities, it said on Monday.

A meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, to consider, approve and seek shareholders’ approval for borrowing/raising funds, the bank said in a regulatory filing without quantifying the amount.

Yes Bank stock traded 5.75 per cent up at Rs 14.52 apiece on BSE.

