Yes Bank to raise fund via bonds in Indian/foreign currency

Yes Bank plans to raise funds in Indian or foreign currency by issuing debt securities, it said on Monday.

A meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, to consider, approve and seek shareholders’ approval for borrowing/raising funds, the bank said in a regulatory filing without quantifying the amount.

The bank said it will raise funds in “Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, medium term note.”

Yes Bank stock traded 5.75 per cent up at Rs 14.52 apiece on BSE.