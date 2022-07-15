scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

Yes Bank to form ARC with JC Flowers to sell Rs 48,000 crore of bad loans

The lender said it has signed a binding term sheet with JCF ARC LLC and JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd (JF Flowers ARC) for strategic partnership in relation to sale of identified stressed loans of the bank.


July 15, 2022 1:23:46 pm
YES Bank branch at Prince Anwar Shah Road in South Kolkata. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Yes Bank has selected JC Flowers ARC as partner to form an asset reconstruction company to sell bad loans of the bank valuing Rs 48,000 crore.

Having subsequently fulfilled the requisite pre-conditions, the term sheet has become effective from July 15, 2022, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

“Accordingly, the bank has decided that JC Flowers ARC will be base bidder for a proposed sale of an identified stressed loan portfolio of the bank aggregating to up to Rs 48,000 crore,” it said.

As per Reserve Bank of India guidelines, Yes Bank said it proposes to run a transparent bidding process on Swiss Challenge basis for sale of such portfolio using JC Flowers ARC’s bid as the base bid.

