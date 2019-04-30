Toggle Menu
Yes Bank sinks after bad loans drive lender to surprise losshttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/banking-and-finance/yes-bank-sinks-after-bad-loans-drive-lender-to-surprise-loss-5702132/

Yes Bank sinks after bad loans drive lender to surprise loss

Yes Bank's stock dived as much as 30 percent on very high volumes in early trade on Tuesday, it's biggest intraday percentage loss since September 21, 2018.

Yes Bank sinks after bad loans drive lender to surprise loss
The company posted a loss of 15.07 billion rupees (6.00 million) for the quarter ended March 31, while analysts were expecting a profit of 10.70 billion rupees.

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd plunged 30 percent on Tuesday after the private sector lender posted its first-ever quarterly loss last week due to a nine-fold jump in provisions for bad loans.

The banking sector has been struggling with high levels of non-performing assets in recent times, their troubles exacerbated by weak performances in the infrastructure and airline sectors.

The company posted a loss of 15.07 billion rupees ($216.00 million) for the quarter ended March 31, while analysts were expecting a profit of 10.70 billion rupees. Provisions and contingencies surged to 36.62 billion rupees from 4 billion rupees a year ago.

Yes Bank’s stock dived as much as 30 percent on very high volumes in early trade on Tuesday, it’s biggest intraday percentage loss since September 21, 2018.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 RBI to soon issue new 'greenish yellow' coloured Rs 20 note
2 SC warns RBI: Can’t deny info on bank audits under RTI
3 RBI extends NBFC Ombudsman scheme