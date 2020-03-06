Yes Bank Live Updates: Shares crash 85 per cent to Rs 5.55

Pedestrians walk past a Yes Bank Ltd branch in Mumbai, India. (file photo, source: Bloomberg) Pedestrians walk past a Yes Bank Ltd branch in Mumbai, India. (file photo, source: Bloomberg)

Shares of Yes Bank tanked 84.94 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board of directors of troubled private sector lender for a period of 30 days “owing to serious deterioration in the financial position” of the bank and capped deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per depositor.

The announcement came post market hours on Thursday.

The scrip crashed 84.94 per cent to hit its 52-week low of Rs 5.55 on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it declined 84.65 per cent to Rs 5.65, its 52-week low on the bourse.

In terms of trade volumes, over 3.57 crore shares of Yes Bank have been traded on the BSE so far while on NSE, over 40.21 crore shares exchanged hands so far in intraday trade.

Live Updates

Update at 12:02 pm: Yes Bank has said Prashant Kumar, former deputy managing director and CFO of State Bank of India, has taken charge as its administrator.

Update at 11:46 am: The NSE put restrictions on Yes Bank shares in various segments, including futures and options.

Update at 11:40 am: RBI Governor says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Update at 11:40 am: RBI Governor Das: You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank.

Update at 11:39 am: Decision on Yes Bank taken at “larger level”, not at individual entity level; aimed at ensuring safety of financial system: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said.

Update at 11:18 am: Digital payments were impacted as PhonePe, which depends on the cash-strapped lender for its transactions, could not operate.

Update at 11:16 am: Asset management companies have asked their clients, who have bank accounts with the troubled lender, to furnish details of alternate accounts for receiving redemption payouts. Redemption is the return of an investor’s principal on a fixed income security such as a bond, mutual fund or preferred stock.

Update at 10:25 am: The RBI’s moratorium and withdrawal cap on Yes Bank is credit negative, and the lack of coordinated action highlights continued uncertainty around bank resolutions, Moody’s Investors Service has said.

In a press release on Thursday, the RBI said: “This has been done to quickly restore depositors’ confidence in the bank, including by putting in place a scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation.” The central bank has appointed Prashant Kumar, former Deputy Managing Director and CFO of State Bank of India, as the administrator of the struggling private sector lender.

As per the latest move, Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

The regulatory actions undertaken by the RBI and the government, came in hours after news agency Bloomberg reported that a State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium was directed to bail out the troubled lender.

(with PTI inputs)

