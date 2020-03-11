Yes Bank resumes IMPS & NEFT services, moratorium period likely to end soon

The crowd outside Yes Bank in Ahmedabad. (Express photo/Javed Raja/File) The crowd outside Yes Bank in Ahmedabad. (Express photo/Javed Raja/File)

The moratorium imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Yes Bank is likely to be lifted by the end of this week or early next week, with the RBI and State Bank of India (SBI) in the final stages of working out a strategy to bail out the troubled private sector bank.

Yes Bank said on Tuesday customers could now make payments towards their credit card and loans through other bank accounts. The bank has also said its ATMs are fully functional now and customers can withdraw the stipulated amount from other banks’ ATMs as well. “Inward IMPS/NEFT services have now been enabled,” Yes Bank tweeted. “You can make payments towards YES Bank credit card dues and loan obligations from other bank accounts. Thank you for your co-operation.”

Yes Bank customers were not able to access internet banking and other services like digital payments through another party’s platform, after the RBI slapped moratorium on the bank last week. Forex services and credit card purchases, among others, were also impacted.

Shares of Yes Bank recovered by 31.17 per cent to Rs 21.25 on Monday on the BSE, when the Sensex slumped 1,941.67 points.

Yes Bank administrator Prashant Kumar, on Monday, assured customers that the moratorium period could end by this weekend. SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar had said SBI “will work overtime 24×7” to work out a resolution plans. “Whatever is within our capability, we will try that the resolution plan is approved and implemented much before the timeline set by the RBI. SBI team will not be found wanting on this,” Kumar had said last week.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Friday assured its customers of “swift” action and a scheme “very shortly”in less than 30 days even as thousands of customers rushed to withdraw funds and queued up at overcrowded branches.

“The current moratorium has been brought into effect keeping the depositors’ interest in mind and towards restoring their confidence. A solution is being worked upon to revive the bank well before the moratorium period of 30 days ends. The bank is also taking necessary steps to ensure seamless transactions for the customers. We assure the depositors that their money is safe and there is absolutely no reason to panic. Look forward to continued support from the depositors,” Prashant Kumar had said.

The RBI said it will explore and draw up a scheme in the next few days for the bank’s reconstruction or amalgamation and with the approval of the central government, put the same in place well before the period of moratorium of 30 days ends, so that the depositors are not put to hardship for a long period of time.

Last Thursday, the RBI superseded the board of directors of Yes Bank for a period of 30 days, “owing to serious deterioration in the financial position” of the bank and capped the deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per depositor.

However, as directed by the RBI, Yes Bank won’t be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment or otherwise enter into any compromise or agreement and transfer or dispose of any of its properties or assets.

The bank will release its financial numbers for the December quarter by March 14. Analysts are expecting a spike in non-performing assets of the bank.

