RBI puts Yes Bank under moratorium, withdrawal limit capped at Rs 50,000

The Reserve Bank of India Thursday imposed a moratorium on private sector lender Yes Bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 until further orders. In a notification, the central bank cited the “financial position” of the bank “which has undergone a steady decline” to justify its decision.

The board of Yes Bank has also been superseded with immediate effect, it said in a statement. Former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar has been appointed as the bank’s administrator.

“The bank has also experienced serious governance issues and practices in the recent years which have led to steady decline of the bank,” the notification said.

The central bank assured the depositors of the bank that their “interest will be fully protected and there is no need to panic.” The RBI said it will “explore and draw up a scheme in the next few days for the bank’s reconstruction or amalgamation and with the approval of the Central Government, put the same in place well before the period of moratorium of thirty days ends so that the depositors are not put to hardship for a long period of time.”

The central government is learnt to have approved a rescue plan for Yes Bank involving a capital injection by a consortium led by State Bank of India, Bloomberg reported earlier today.

In December last year, global ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the ratings of the private sector lender, with a negative outlook, expressing concerns on its asset quality troubles and shrinking capital buffers.

Last month, Yes Bank said it has received non-binding offers from foreign investors including JC Flowers & Co, Tilden Capital, Oak Hill Advisors and Silver Point Capital. However, it wasn’t the first time the bank had announced names of potential investors. In November, the bank’s board disclosed several other names before rejecting most of the offers.

The RBI’s clampdown on Yes Bank comes six months after it slapped restrictions on Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd (PMC Bank), a leading cooperative bank headquartered in Mumbai, appointed an administrator and superseded its board of directors, sending shock waves among thousands of its depositors. The bank had been put under the scanner by the RBI after “irregularities” were disclosed to the banking regulator.

