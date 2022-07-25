Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale

July 25, 2022 11:25:38 pm
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a supplementary chargesheet Monday against Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale in the Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case. Bhosale was arrested in the last week of May with the CBI alleging he had received Rs 68.82 crore from the DHFL in the garb of consultancy services without any actual services provided by him.
During investigation, the money that was taken by DHFL from Yes Bank has been found to have swelled to Rs 4,727 crore. This amount was shared by companies floated by Rana Kapoor, Avinash Bhosale and others.
The agency has also chargesheeted his co-accused Satyen Tandon. Last week, Tandon was granted bail by a special court. He had volunteered to deposit Rs 4 crore in Yes Bank’s account.
Last month, the CBI had filed a supplementary chargesheet against co-accused Sanjay Chhabria of Radius group. A separate case has also been filed by the ED against Bhosale and others.
