Despite being ineligible in offer document, retail investors were sold Rs 1,000 crore of AT-1 bonds

Even as Yes Bank sold its unsecured perpetual subordinated Basel III compliant additional tier 1 (AT-1) bonds worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore to retail investors, a close look into the offer documents of the two bonds issued in 2016 (Rs 3,000 crore) and 2018 (Rs 5,415 crore) by the bank shows that the application form did not have retail and high net worth individuals (HNIs) as an investment category. In fact, the offer document said that resident individual investors are not eligible to participate in the offer.

Both the offer documents for 2016 and 2018 read, “The following class of investors are not eligible to participate in the offer: Resident Individual Investors, Foreign Nationals, any related party over which the Bank exercises control or significant influence, Persons resident outside India (except FPI & NRI), Venture Capital Funds, Alternative Investment Funds, Overseas Corporate Bodies, Partnership firms formed under applicable laws in India in the name of the partners, Hindu Undivided Families through Karta…”

According to the offer document, the ten categories of investors that were eligible to invest in the bonds were 1) financial institutions 2) insurance companies 3) provident, gratuity, pension & superannuation funds 4) regional rural banks, 5) mutual funds, 6) companies, body corporates 7) trusts, association of persons, societies 8) FPIs 9) NRIs and 10) scheduled commercial banks or co-operative banks.

Even as the bonds were not meant to be sold to resident individuals, Yes Bank branch officials sold it to individuals through various financial institutions.

Several individuals that The Indian Express spoke to said Yes Bank officials lured them into breaking their fixed deposits (FDs) and invest in these bonds stating that the bond offered 10.5 per cent and was equivalent to FD, as the money was getting invested into bank’s bonds itself.

Documents accessed from the investors show that Yes Bank branch officers acted as agents on behalf of large financial institutions which then sold these bonds to retail investors in the secondary market.

Madhu Patni, a Gurgaon-based retired senior citizen, said while she was looking for an FD which provides monthly interest income, the Yes Bank branch officers coaxed her into buying these bonds explaining that these are at par with FDs. She said each bond was worth Rs 10 lakh and she was given a total of seven bonds worth Rs 70 lakh having 10.50 per cent annual coupon. While the sale of bonds in her case was arranged by the Yes Bank branch, their seller is Reliance Financial Ltd.

Email sent to Yes Bank did not elicit any response.

Discussions with over 20 individual investors reveal that they were sold AT-1 bonds as being similar to FDs but offering higher rate of return. Sajal Sethi, a Delhi-based businessman, said he along with his family bought bonds worth Rs 1.5 crore and there seems to be no recourse now.

“Even in December, we went to Yes Bank branch, asking our bonds to be redeemed. But the branch officials kept assuring us that there is no reason to worry,” Sethi said. “It’s only later that we realised that these bonds do not have any maturity date and are perpetual,” he said.

A senior citizen from Noida, who asked not to be named, said many of his family members have in aggregate bought 48 bonds worth Rs 4.8 crore, and are now in tatters as they cannot get their money back. “We were looking for assured interest income. And this was pitched to us as that. We never realised a bank will not pay us our money back.”

Ashish Garg, a Noida-based service professional, said he was sold these bonds at a premium by the bank, which said these were for select customers and a minimum of five bonds need to be bought. “Yes Bank sold us Rs 10 lakh worth of bond at Rs 10.50 lakh,” he said. “In January, when the branch officers told me that bonds can be redeemed only at a discount, as there were no buyers, I said you pay m

e 70 per cent of the value. But even that did not come through,” Garg added.

These investors said that till January, they were regularly receiving interest payments on these bonds, but they never realised that these “can be written down fully.”

